Shreveport man arrested for pornography involving juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Caddo Corrections Center, Mitchel Scott Solice, 58, was arrested Thursday and charged for pornography involving juveniles.
Charnae McDonald, Assistant Director of Communications with Caddo Parish Public Schools, confirms that Solice was contracted as a yearbook photographer for both Woodlawn High School and Southwood High School during the 2018-2019 school year.
Caddo Schools released a statement on the matter, saying:
“Caddo’s top priority is the safety of our students and staff. Schools have the discretion to partner with outside vendors for services including photography; however, the district has a clear stance regarding any individuals who come on our campuses. Mr. Solice was not an employee of Caddo Schools and was not paid through the schools or district for his photography."
The parish also says a background check was performed on Solice before he was contracted that showed no criminal history. They say there is a policy in place to ensure no individuals are alone at anytime with a student.
“District employees are always in the same room and with the children to ensure the continued safety of students. Our district will continue to exercise these rigorous guidelines to protect our students and employees including requirements for employees to remain with students at all times and for background checks to take place," as stated in the release from Caddo Parish Schools.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.