Neighborhood dispute leaves two injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating a dispute that occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Queens Street that left two people injured.
Officials say they are unable to determine the cause of the incident at this time, but say a person with a machete cut an individual with a gun across the hand. They are unsure if this happened before or after the gunman shot the machete-wielder.
One individual was transferred to Ochsner with non life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg, right knee and left thigh.
The individual with the knife wound was treated at the scene and is currently detained by police.
The situation is currently under investigation.
