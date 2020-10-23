MISD to suspend virtual learning option

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - According to superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson, Marshall ISD will be suspending virtual learning as an option and requiring all students to return to on-campus learning.
The decision will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 9, with the last day of virtual instruction being Friday, Nov. 6.
Gibson says after reviewing data comparing virtual learners and on-campus learners, he has determined that virtual learning success “long-term is not sustainable.”
The superintendent says of the 1,343 virtual learning students in grades K-12 in MISD, excluding Marshall Early Graduation School, roughly 32 percent are failing one or more classes and roughly 21 percent, nearly 1 in 4, are failing two or more classes. He says the fail rate among face-to-face students is significantly lower.
This information, along with the amount of COVID-19 cases in MISD, led the school to move to full in-person learning.
Gibson says as of Thursday, Oct. 23, MISD has had a total of 37 COVID-19 cases, 27 of which have recovered.
“We do not make this decision lightly,” Gibson said. “The safety of our students and district staff is our number one priority. We will continue to follow our COVID-19 protocols outlined at the beginning of the year and work every day to ensure a safe, sanitary learning environment for our students," said Gibson in a news release.
He also says MISD will continue monitoring COVID-19 cases in the community as well as on the school’s campus.
Other schools in the area that have also switched to in-person learning include Tyler ISD, Longview ISD, Hallsville ISD, Elysian Fields ISD and Gilmer ISD.
“MISD will be sensitive to the needs of our medically-fragile and medically at-risk students and will work with those families on a case-by-case basis to ensure and provide a learning experience that is safe and workable for them,” said Gibson in a news release.
