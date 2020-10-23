Mental health specialist faces charges for sexual assault and solicitation of murder

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nacia Rene Randle, 42, of Texarkana, Texas, on Friday, October 16, for charges of solicitation to commit murder and two counts of sexual assault.
Randle was an employee of Community Healthcore providing mental health and counseling services to offenders on a special caseload within the Cass County Community Supervision Department (Adult Probation), also known as the Texas Correctional Office on Offenders with Medical or Mental Impairments (TCOOMMI).
Offenders who are placed on TCOOMMI caseloads complete their regular terms of probation while being monitored to ensure they are in compliance with mental health appointments and receiving appropriate medications.
“Two offenders on the TCOOMMI caseload have made outcries against Nacia Randle which allege her engaging in sexual relationships with them on multiple occasions,” read a news release from the Cass County Criminal District Attorney, Courtney Shelton. “Both of the victims expressed that Randle was controlling and that they only continued the relationship due to a fear that she would retaliate and cause their probations to be revoked.”
Randle was said to have solicited one victim to kill the other because he had hurt her. Digital evidence was found on the victim’s electronics to support that claim.
Under the Texas Penal Code Sexual Assualt statute (TPC 22.011(b)(9)), sex acts are without consent if the actor is a mental health services provider or a health care services provider who causes the other person, who is a patient or former patient of the actor, to submit or participate by exploiting the other person’s emotional dependency on the actor.
Randle has been placed on administrative leave from Community Healthcore.
She is currently in custody with a bond set at $250,000 for the solicitation to commit murder charge, and $100,000 added on each sexual assault charge.
