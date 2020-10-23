A little cooler for the weekend

A cold front moving through the ArkLaTex will bring in slightly cooler weather for the weekend. Another front next week will bring some more rain and temperatures a little below average for late October.
Showers will decrease this evening. We’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies the remainder of tonight with temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 50s by morning.
Clouds may hang tough during the day Saturday limiting any potential warm up. Afternoon temperatures may struggle to reach the low to mid 60s. We’ll see a little more sun Sunday with warmer weather returning. Afternoon starting in the low to mid 50s Sunday morning look for afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
A strong cold front will arrive in the southern plains Monday, but it will be slow to move through the ArkLaTex, and the chilliest air will likely never reach us. Temperatures will gradually cool through the week. We’ll start Monday in the mid to upper 70s. By Tuesday highs will be around 70. The rest of the week temperatures will be in the 60s. Morning lows will mainly run in the 50s after Tuesday.
Rain will be spotty Monday and Tuesday, but expect to see more widespread showers and a few storms by Wednesday into Thursday as a strong upper level storm system moves through. Dry weather and sunshine return as we end the week Friday.
Have a great weekend!
