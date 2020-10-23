La. lawmakers sign petition to end COVID-19 restrictions; Gov. Edwards calls move ‘reckless, irresponsible, and unconscionable’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - House Republican lawmakers have signed a petition invoking state rules that allow them to put an end to Louisiana’s COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, at least temporarily.
The petition was signed by 65 House Republicans Friday, Oct. 23.
Gov. Edwards called the petition “reckless, irresponsible, and unconscionable” during a firey news conference Friday, Oct. 23. He also questioned the constitutionality of the petition and credited his restrictions for the plateau in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since July.
The rule allows lawmakers to end a state of public health emergency at any time through a petition signed by a majority of members in either the state’s House or Senate. The rule also allows lawmakers to establish a period during which no other declaration of public health emergency can be issued.
The petition is the latest attempt taken by lawmakers to chip away at the governor’s ability to enforce restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.
Lawmakers argue those restrictions continue to cripple the state’s economy and pushed through legislation to limit Edwards' power during a special session. That legislation however heads to the governor’s desk, at which point he can choose to veto it.
House Republican Delegation Chairman Rep. Blake Miguez (R - Erath) tells WAFB’s Lester Duhé the petition effectively ends the public health emergency that the governor declared earlier this year and restricts Gov. Edwards from issuing any new orders for a period of seven days.
The petition would direct the governor to issue a proclamation order canceling all of his previous proclamations, which includes all the mandates for businesses and citizens across the state, according to Miguez.
He says some of the mandates Gov. Edwards would have to cancel include the statewide mask mandate requirements; capacity limits on restaurants and bars, and other restrictive measures used by state agencies to restrict business activities.
