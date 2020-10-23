Griff’s of Shreveport damaged in morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department extinguished a fire at a popular restaurant on Friday morning.
The call came in at 4 a.m. to the 2900 block of Linwood Avenue to Griff’s of Shreveport regarding a building fire.
According to SFD, Fire engine 8 was the first unit on scene and reported smoke visible from the rear roof of the building.
Crews were able to enter the building and quickly found the source of the fire. It caused moderate damage to a back room of the business.
In all, it took 24 firefighters, 8 fire units and 15 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
The incident remains under investigation.
