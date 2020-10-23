Deputies looking for man after high speed chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish deputies are searching for a man following a high speed chase in Blanchard.
Officials say the incident occurred after they tried to stop a driver on Highway 1 near Dawes Road. The driver took off from police and led them on a chase.
Deputies were able to catch up with the man in the Blanchard Lake Estates neighborhood where he exited the car. The car then rolled across the street and slammed into a neighbor’s garage.
Deputies are searching the area where the suspect exited the car, but have been unable to locate him as of now.
