Deputies looking for man after high speed chase

Driver escapes after chase and crash
By Daffney Dawson | October 23, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 6:32 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish deputies are searching for a man following a high speed chase in Blanchard.

Officials say the incident occurred after they tried to stop a driver on Highway 1 near Dawes Road. The driver took off from police and led them on a chase.

Deputies were able to catch up with the man in the Blanchard Lake Estates neighborhood where he exited the car. The car then rolled across the street and slammed into a neighbor’s garage.

Deputies are searching the area where the suspect exited the car, but have been unable to locate him as of now.

