Consignment sales offer options for holiday season shopping

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the holiday’s coming and money tight for many, parents have started thinking of new ways to come up with gifts the Christmas.
One idea has been consignment shopping. A popular upcoming sale at Rhea Lana’s Bossier City will begin this weekend for its Fall/Winter sale. Rhea Lana’s consignment sale opens to the public from noon to 7 p.m.on Sunday, October 25.
This year the sale will be held in a new location at the old Stage building at 2001 Airline Drive in Bossier City.
“We are growing and our consigners are bringing more and more items and we have to find space that fits,” said Liz Navarre, an organizer for Rhea Lana’s Bossier City. “We have over 80,000 items that our consigners have brought in this sale so even though it’s a bigger location — we’re still jam-packed in here with lots of good stuff for our shoppers.”
The event had to move to a bigger location because of COVID restrictions as well. That way they could follow by the governor’s mandates and restrictions put into place.
The focus of this year’s sale will be on Fall and Winter items and gift ideas for parents with the upcoming holiday season around the corner.
“It does stay hot in Louisiana for a lot longer so you’ll find things that are very seasonally appropriate for Louisiana weather,” said Valarie Thiels, an organizer for Rhea Lana’s Bossier City. "I think for our sale we have over 700 consigners. That’s local moms, grandmothers, dads, all in our area. So when you come shop at Rhea Lana’s not only are you saving but you’re also putting money back into the pockets of local families.
There’s also a second consignment sale going on in Shreveport called Reruns are Fun. That’s sale is going on at 2640 Youree Drive, open to the public through Monday.
