Cold front brings rain and storms today

Happy Friday ArkLaTex! Today marks the start of a somewhat unsettled pattern of weather in the ArkLaTex. Today a cold front arrives bringing rain and storms to the area, but most of the wet weather should be out of the way for any football games.
This morning: temperatures will remain on the mild side so a jacket wont be needed during the morning hours heading out the door as they’ll be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The cold front will arrive around and after 8am so if you’re headed to work before that in the I-30 corridor, all is good to go. Between 8am and 10am, the cold front will provide rain, which may be heavy at times near I-30 and north. By the noon hours, I-20 north in east Texas will see rain and maybe a few thunderstorms with rain moving into northwest Louisiana after 2pm. By the time it comes to Louisiana, it should have broken down as not brought as much rain. Most should be cleared in time for any football games. Bring the rain gear and jacket for later today, but wont need it for the early morning.
Highs today will depend on the front. I-30 and north with likely only see highs in the low to mid 70s. Areas just south will see highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday the front will be pushing out of the ArkLaTex entirely and leaving behind the cool fall-like weather we’ve been craving. Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid 60s filled with cloudy conditions during the day. Rain chances will be fairly low.
The cool down will be short lived as temperatures bounce back Sunday afternoon into the upper 70s and low 80s under a little more sunshine during the day. As we go through the evening, clouds will increase as another front approaches Monday. But we’re not done yet because a stronger upper level system is looking to move into the ArkLaTex by Thursday.
Tropics: keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Caribbean with a 40% chance of developing sometime in the next 5 days but will likely be driven northeast due to cold fronts.
Have a fantastic Friday.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
