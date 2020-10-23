Cold front brings rain and storms today

This morning: temperatures will remain on the mild side so a jacket wont be needed during the morning hours heading out the door as they’ll be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The cold front will arrive around and after 8am so if you’re headed to work before that in the I-30 corridor, all is good to go. Between 8am and 10am, the cold front will provide rain, which may be heavy at times near I-30 and north. By the noon hours, I-20 north in east Texas will see rain and maybe a few thunderstorms with rain moving into northwest Louisiana after 2pm. By the time it comes to Louisiana, it should have broken down as not brought as much rain. Most should be cleared in time for any football games. Bring the rain gear and jacket for later today, but wont need it for the early morning.