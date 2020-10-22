Three men injured in north Shreveport shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thre men are recovering from a shooting incident on Thursday morning in Shreveport.
Officers were called regarding a shots fired call just after 6:30 a.m. to Fullerton Street to the Villa Norte apartment complex. That’s west of North Market Street.
Two men were taken with non-life-threatening injuries to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. One was shot in the hand, the other in the leg, according to police.
Later, another person showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper back. His injury is considered life-threatening.
Police say that this stems from a feud between two groups of people. Two of which lived at the complex.
Two others arrived on the property to start a fight and began shooting into an apartment. Then, the men inside the apartment fired back.
Shreveport detectives and crime scene investigators remain on scene.
Police are still looking for another suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
