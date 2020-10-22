Rain chances return Friday, big changes next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking another toasty and muggy day across the ArkLaTex Thursday. Temperatures will be well above average ahead of a cold front that will start to push into the region Friday. We are tracking increasing shower chances for Friday afternoon as a cold front will be pushing through the region. Shower chances will continue into Saturday along with a growing likelihood of a one day significant drop in temperatures. As we look ahead to next week, we are tracking big potential changes on the way due to major cold front on the way. Showers would begin on Monday and last through Wednesday with the potential for strong thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you can grab the sunglasses once again as we are expecting another September like day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning will start off in the 60s and will be rising into the upper 80s by the middle of the afternoon. Combined with the continued elevated humidity we could see ‘feels-like’ temperatures into the 90s across the viewing area. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day across the region.
Moving onto Friday and your weekend forecast we are tracking unsettled weather moving back into the ArkLaTex. A cold front will begin to move into the region on Friday bringing with it scattered showers and thunderstorms. This scattered wet weather will continue through the first half of your weekend before clearing out during the afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday are looking significantly cooler compared to what we will today with high temperatures in the low 70s. Sunday is looking dry and tranquil with warmer temperatures before big changes Monday.
Turning the page to next week, we are tracking a major weather maker that could be pushing into the ArkLaTex. It begins on Monday with showers that will start to move into viewing area. This will continue through the middle of next week, and there is some potential that either Tuesday or Wednesday we could see the potential for some strong storms that could develop. In addition, we are tracking another major drop in our temperatures that could last through your Halloween weekend forecast.
So enjoy the warm weather on the way today as big changes are on the way for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
