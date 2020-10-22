Rain chances return Friday, big changes next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking another toasty and muggy day across the ArkLaTex Thursday. Temperatures will be well above average ahead of a cold front that will start to push into the region Friday. We are tracking increasing shower chances for Friday afternoon as a cold front will be pushing through the region. Shower chances will continue into Saturday along with a growing likelihood of a one day significant drop in temperatures. As we look ahead to next week, we are tracking big potential changes on the way due to major cold front on the way. Showers would begin on Monday and last through Wednesday with the potential for strong thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.