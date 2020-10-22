Mansfield Elementary and Mansfield Middle transition to virtual-only learning

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - DeSoto Parish Schools have decided to send students back home to Mansfield due to COVID-19 concerns.
Mansfield Elementary School and Mansfield Middle School will now transition fully to online learning starting on Thursday, Oct. 22.
The decision was made due to the number of symptomatic students and the general close contact in schools, according to a Facebook post.
Both Mansfield Middle and Mansfield Elementary are the only schools making the change.
