Mansfield Elementary and Mansfield Middle transition to virtual-only learning

Mansfield Elementary and Mansfield Middle transition to virtual-only learning
The decision was made due to the number of symptomatic students and the general close contact in schools, according to a Facebook post. (Source: Lauren Andrego)
By Alex Onken | October 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 10:31 AM

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - DeSoto Parish Schools have decided to send students back home to Mansfield due to COVID-19 concerns.

Mansfield Elementary School and Mansfield Middle School will now transition fully to online learning starting on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Due to the recent increased number of symptomatic and close contact students, Mansfield Elementary and Mansfield Middle...

Posted by DeSoto Parish Schools on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The decision was made due to the number of symptomatic students and the general close contact in schools, according to a Facebook post.

Both Mansfield Middle and Mansfield Elementary are the only schools making the change.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.