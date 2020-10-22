Hurricane Chris, four others indicted for recent homicides

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury has returned five true bills for recent homicides in the area.
The first indictment alleges two crimes against Christopher Jerron Dooley, 31, also known as Shreveport rapper Hurricane Chris.
Dooley was indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the June 2020 killing of Danzeria Jerris, Jr., 32. Dooley is also charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes Sedan, a vehicle associated with the murder.
A second indictment is against DeMichael Antonio Turel, 27, for second-degree murder in connection with the June 2020 slaying of Jermaine A. Robinson, 31, of Shreveport. Robinson was shot in the chest in the 5500 block of Bienville Avenue.
A third indictment charges Don Lee Johnson, 21, of Wickes, Arkansas, with second-degree murder in connection with the May 2020, slaying of Alex Shields. Shields, a 3 month-old, was found deceased in his playpen. Investigations revealed the child had been slammed into a couch.
A fourth indictment charges Antonio LaCedric Johnson, 25, with second-degree murder in connection with the May 2020, slaying of Travarrius Adams, 28. Adams was found shot several times in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Centenary Boulevard.
The fifth and final indictment charges Treyvious DeJuan Dotie, 22, with second-degree murder in connection with the July 2020 slaying of Bryan Theus, 19, of Shreveport. Theus was shot outside of Mall St. Vincent in the 1100 block of St. Vincent Avenue.
Dotie and the Johnsons remain in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center, while Dooley and Turel are free on bond.
