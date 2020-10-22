Harrison County Sheriffs searching for two runaway teens

LEFT: Susanna Burks, 17. RIGHT: Jada Allen, 15. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson | October 22, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 3:55 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for two runaway teen girls from the Hallsville area.

Officials say both girls were reported as runaways yesterday at 9:15 p.m. from Heartlight Ministries.

They were last seen getting into a dark colored SUV on Highway 80 and heading west.

Susanna Burks, 17, is approximately 5′7 and 135 pounds. She has long brown hair, brown eyes and a distinctive mark on her nose. She was last seen wearing a black top.

Jada Allen, 15, is approximately 5′3 and 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Cardinals sweatshirt.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the girls, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000.

