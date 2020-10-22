First Alert! Cooling down a little for the weekend

Cloudier skies are back Friday, but there will be peeks of sunshine at times. A cold front will push into the I-30 corridor during the morning hours and steadily advance south and east through the afternoon. Rain chances will be highest in the morning across parts of SE Oklahoma, NE Texas and SW Arkansas. Only spotty showers are expected through the remainder of the area during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will range from the 60s around I-30 to 80s along and south of I-20. Some showers may linger into the evening for high school football games.