First Alert! Cooling down a little for the weekend

The first in a series of cold fronts arrives Friday, bringing an end to this week’s unseasonably warm weather. Rain looks limited to some scattered showers with the first front, but next week is looking more unsettled with scattered wet weather and cooler temperatures on the way.
We’ll be mostly clear heading into this evening, but expect to see some low clouds and fog forming later tonight. Temperatures will remain mild, only falling into the mid to upper 60s.
Cloudier skies are back Friday, but there will be peeks of sunshine at times. A cold front will push into the I-30 corridor during the morning hours and steadily advance south and east through the afternoon. Rain chances will be highest in the morning across parts of SE Oklahoma, NE Texas and SW Arkansas. Only spotty showers are expected through the remainder of the area during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will range from the 60s around I-30 to 80s along and south of I-20. Some showers may linger into the evening for high school football games.
Gray skies will hang around on Saturday helping to hold temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Most places will stay dry. Sunday will bring some sun back along with warmer temperatures. After starting in the upper 50s to near 60 will warm to around 80 to end the weekend.
Another cold front arrives in the ArkLaTex on Monday. Some showers are likely with temperatures mostly in the 70s. The front may stall just east of the ArkLaTex keeping the coldest weather still well to our west. Temperatures will fall just a little through midweek with highs back in the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional rain and showers are possible both days.
By Thursday a strong upper level storm system will push across the area. A few stronger storms may accompany this weather maker. We’ll give you the First Alert if it looks like severe weather will become an issue. After temperatures bounce back into the 70s Thursday, we’ll see a cooler, but also drier pattern take shape heading into the Halloween weekend.
