EMMY NOMINATIONS: KSLA News 12 earns total of 13 Emmy nominations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 received a number of 13 nominations for regional EMMY awards, in several announcements from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-America Chapter on Thursday, October 22.
Below is a breakdown of each nomination in each category. Full nominations for each category are in the videos.
Newscast-Morning/Daytime Markets 50+
KSLA News 12: This Morning (Feb. 27, 2020) | Adria Goins, Jeffrey Dillard, Brandon Decareaux
General Assignment Reporting
Software Failure Leads to Wrongful Arrest | Stacey Cameron
Feature News Report — Light Feature
Love Before First Sight | Doug Warner
Feature News Report — Serious Feature
Red Light Rescue | Doug Warner
Education/Schools
The Worst and Best of Times | Doug Warner
Don’t Let the Streets Teach | Doug Warner
Politics/Government
Taxpayers Picking Up Tab: Congressional Staff Bonuses | Stacey Cameron
Societal Concerns
Rescuing our Heroes | Doug Warner
Human Interest
A Brand New Beat | Doug Warner
A Survivor’s Story | Domonique Benn & DeWayne “Bubba” Kneipp
Documentary - Cultural
Code of Conduct | Jayne Ruben, Blane Skiles, DeWayne “Bubba” Kneipp
Interview/Discussion - Program
Keeping Your Kids Safe (KSLA Café) | Domonique Benn, Adria Goins, Jennifer Duckworth, Jeff Dillard
Taking to the Skies | Marie Waxel, Blane Skiles, Jayne Ruben, Tyrone Davis
Talent Reporter | Doug Warner
