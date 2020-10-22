EMMY NOMINATIONS: KSLA News 12 earns total of 13 Emmy nominations

EMMY NOMINATIONS: KSLA News 12 earns total of 13 Emmy nominations
By KSLA Digital Team | October 22, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 12:21 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 received a number of 13 nominations for regional EMMY awards, in several announcements from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-America Chapter on Thursday, October 22.

Below is a breakdown of each nomination in each category. Full nominations for each category are in the videos.

Excellence in News Programming categories

2020 Mid-America EMMY Awards Nominations | News Programming

Newscast-Morning/Daytime Markets 50+

KSLA News 12: This Morning (Feb. 27, 2020) | Adria Goins, Jeffrey Dillard, Brandon Decareaux

General Assignment Reporting

Software Failure Leads to Wrongful Arrest | Stacey Cameron

Feature News Report — Light Feature

Love Before First Sight | Doug Warner

Feature News Report — Serious Feature

Red Light Rescue | Doug Warner

2020 Mid-America EMMY Awards Nominations | News & Specialty Programming

Education/Schools

The Worst and Best of Times | Doug Warner

Don’t Let the Streets Teach | Doug Warner

Politics/Government

Taxpayers Picking Up Tab: Congressional Staff Bonuses | Stacey Cameron

Societal Concerns

Rescuing our Heroes | Doug Warner

Human Interest

A Brand New Beat | Doug Warner

A Survivor’s Story | Domonique Benn & DeWayne “Bubba” Kneipp

Excellence in Programming categories

2020 Mid-America EMMY Awards Nominations | Programming (Non-Newscast)

Documentary - Cultural

Code of Conduct | Jayne Ruben, Blane Skiles, DeWayne “Bubba” Kneipp

Interview/Discussion - Program

Keeping Your Kids Safe (KSLA Café) | Domonique Benn, Adria Goins, Jennifer Duckworth, Jeff Dillard

Taking to the Skies | Marie Waxel, Blane Skiles, Jayne Ruben, Tyrone Davis

Special Achievement & Craft Achievement categories

2020 Mid-America EMMY Awards Nominations | Special Achievement & Craft Achievement Categories

Talent Reporter | Doug Warner

For a full list of nominations for the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Mid-America Chapter, click here.

