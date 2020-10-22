Bossier Parish Schools offer free lunch for all students

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - All Bossier Parish students will receive free meals at school for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.
All students, regardless of income, will receive free breakfast and lunch. The free meals were made possible by the U.S Department of Agriculture and Congress working together to extend federal waivers through the end of the school year.
Schools that are not designated as Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools are still included.
“This is welcome relief for Bossier Parish families at a time when it is needed most,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “School meals are paramount to education because children cannot focus if they are hungry. We also want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the entire Child Nutrition department for its continued commitment throughout the pandemic to ensure the students of Bossier Parish do not go hungry.”
Students who still have money on their My School Bucks accounts can request a refund at https://www.bossierschools.org/childnutrition.
If a refund request is not sent in, the money will remain on the student’s account for the next school year.
