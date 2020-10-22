Boil advisory issued for East Central Bossier Water System

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the East Central Bossier Water System due to a broken water main.
Director of Public Utilities, Larry Landry, said approximately 37 customers in the vicinity of Fire Tower Road, DeMoss Road, McBeth Road, McCuller Road and Martin Road will be impacted.
The boil advisory will be in effect until it is rescinded by the Department of Health.
Before consumption, water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one full minute.
