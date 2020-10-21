YOUR MONEY: Five best things to buy in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day, Walmart’s Big Save or Target’s Deal Days there are other ways to save money while shopping in October.
1. Patio Furniture
Since we’re still in for some warm weather in South Louisiana there will still be nights and weekends to enjoy dinner outside. If you’re looking to update your patio furniture RetailMeNot found that shoppers can find the best prices now before it all clears out for the holidays. Overstock.com is offering up to 60 percent off on patio furniture. Overstock is also offering 3 percent cash back. You don’t need to sign up for a credit card to get that cash back. You just need a free RetailMeNot account and then those cash back rewards go into your “RetailMeNot Wallet”. From there, you can cash out the rewards through PayPal or Venmo.
2. Denim
If your kids are growing like weeds and they need a new pair of jeans October is the time to buy. Gap is offering an extra 40 percent off sitewide with a discount code from RetailMeNot.
3. Camping Gear
While we dream about the weather cooling down eventually now is a good time to start planning a camping trip. It’s also a good time to buy gear. REI is offering up to 50 percent off camping and hiking gear.
4. Halloween Costumes & Candy
The pandemic is changing the way consumers celebrate Halloween this year but surveys have found that parents will still find creative ways for their children to celebrate safely. That means many will still be shopping for costumes and candy. If you’re looking to save some money here, look at Spirit Halloween. They’re offering 20 percent off for any single item online or in-store.
5. Small Appliances
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Americans stayed home more this year. Many people are improving their culinary skills or just cooking more at home. RetailMeNot discovered shoppers can save $80 on a KitchenAid stand mixer and $74 off for a Ninja Air Fryer at Macy’s.
