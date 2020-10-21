Warm and dry until Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking more warm and dry conditions for the ArkLaTex that will last until we get to Friday. Temperatures over the next couple of days will be in the low to mid 80s with humidity more typical for the middle of September. Once we get to Friday we are tracking a weak cold front that will be pushing towards the region that will bring some shower chances to the region. A few showers will also be possible Saturday along with a slight temperature drop. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a potentially much stronger cold front on the way that could the return of Fall temperatures back into the ArkLaTex.