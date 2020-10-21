Warm and dry until Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking more warm and dry conditions for the ArkLaTex that will last until we get to Friday. Temperatures over the next couple of days will be in the low to mid 80s with humidity more typical for the middle of September. Once we get to Friday we are tracking a weak cold front that will be pushing towards the region that will bring some shower chances to the region. A few showers will also be possible Saturday along with a slight temperature drop. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a potentially much stronger cold front on the way that could the return of Fall temperatures back into the ArkLaTex.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning all you will need today is a pair of sunglasses as we are tracking sunshine across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning will start off in the upper 60s and will move into the low to mid 80s by the middle of the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. There will a decent amount of humidity in the air so make sure you’re drinking water if you’re working out outside.
As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking more toasty temperatures on the way Thursday. High temperatures again tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with more partly cloudy skies on the way. When we get to Friday while the warm temperatures will again be the story, showers associated with a weak cold could make for a bit of nuisance during the afternoon hours Friday. Don’t expect a ton in the way of rainfall though as the showers right now look light.
Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are tracking two potential cold fronts on the way for the region. The first front will move through Saturday morning bringing more potential light showers along with a slight drop in your temperatures. Temperatures already will begin to rebound to near 80 on Sunday before more major changes arrive early next week. A much stronger front could move through the ArkLaTex Monday and Tuesday and could take a atmospheric sledgehammer to the temperatures as well as the humidity we are seeing right now. Early next week also is looking like the best chance for some widespread rainfall for the ArkLaTex.
In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine we will see over the next couple of days! Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
