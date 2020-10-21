Walker man arrested for possesing child pornography

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police (LSP) say they have arrested a Walker man for downloading child pornography after a joint investigation with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz says authorities launched their investigation earlier in October when they received information that Joshua Crochet, 27, of Walker, was in possession of child pornography.
Troopers obtained a warrant for Crochet’s arrest Tuesday, Oct. 21, and found evidence of child pornography at his residence, according to Scrantz.
Crochet was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on the charge of possession of pornography involving juveniles.
Scrantz says Crochet’s arrest was made through a joint investigation between LSP, FBI, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The case remains under investigation, according to LSP.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.