Two Ohio aircrafts deployed to Barksdale AFB; will be used in mosquito control

BARKSDALE, AFB. (KSLA) - Barksdale Air Force Base will play host to two aircraft in an effort to provide mosquito control missions.
According to a news release, the pair of U.S. Air Force Modular Aerial Spray System (MASS)-equipped C-130 aircraft from the 910th Airlift Wing, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio have made their way to Northwest Louisiana.
The mosquito control spraying missions began on October 20 and will continue for at least the next week. This was done at the request of FEMA following Hurricane Delta in Southwest Louisiana.
The planes will spray in Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, and Vermilion parishes. This was last done in 2017 following areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.
“Our military men and women are privileged to be able to assist the interagency team and people of Louisiana as they recover from the recent hurricanes Delta and Laura,” said Lt. Gen. Kirk Pierce, commander, First Air Force, Air Forces Northern, in a news release. “The Air Force Reserve’s 910th Aerial Spray Flight normally conducts spray missions at dusk and nighttime hours using night vision technology when pest insects are most active and the 910th’s men and women are longtime pros at this mission.”
The planes are using materials registered with the EPA.
