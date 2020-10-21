Two C-130s here to take on Louisiana mosquitoes

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) — Two C-130s are in town to take on the Louisiana mosquito.
The Hercules aircraft began an aerial spraying mission Tuesday that will continue for the next week, the First Air Force reports.
The C-130s landed Monday at Barksdale Air Force Base.
They are assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna, Ohio.
Each aircraft is equipped with a MASS, or Modular Aerial Spray System, which the Air Force says gives them a unique aerial spraying capability to help with pest insect control efforts.
They are here at FEMA’s request and with the Defense Department’s approval to support to help civilian authorities in Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Delta.
First Air Force’s mission includes homeland defense and defense support to civilian authorities during natural or man-made disasters.
Air Forces Northern, USNORTHCOM’s U.S. Air Force air component command, is the Defense Department’s operational lead for the mission.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.