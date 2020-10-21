Terrebonne Parish man killed in head-on collision with school bus

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 43-year-old man was killed after a head-on collision with a school bus carrying 16 students in Terrebonne Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 21), Troy Lyons, of Schriever, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado south on Hwy. 56.
A Terrebonne Parish school bus was traveling north. For reasons still under investigation, Lyons' pickup crossed the center line and struck the school bus head-on in the northbound lane, troopers said.
Due to the severity of the crash, Lyons was pronounced dead at the scene, despite wearing a seat belt. The driver of the school bus was properly restrained and was not injured.
At the time of the crash, 16 students were on the bus. Two students were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The bus driver submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present. A toxicology sample was taken from Lyons and results are pending.
This crash remains under investigation, police said.
