Shreveport nonprofit to distribute COVID-19 supply kits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the past three decades, Shreveport Green’s mission has been to foster a healthier, cleaner and more sustainable environment.
Now, with the threat of the novel coronavirus lingering, the agency is working to protect the public from COVID-19. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday morning, the agency will be passing out COVID-19 supply kits.
The kits, which are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, will be given to members of the public at St. Mary Medical Center, located at 915 Margaret Place.
Each kit contains disposable masks, gloves, disinfectant spray, as well as trustworthy information on the effects of COVID-19.
Shreveport Green representatives state the kits will be passed out in a ‘drive-thru’ manner, so the public will not have to exit the vehicle.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.