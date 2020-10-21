Shreveport man accused of improper acts with juveniles, charged

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is facing charges after accusations of indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery.
Allan Chase Davis, 38, was taken into custody on a warrant by the Caddo Sheriff’s Juvenile Detective Christopher Ardoin, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Allegedly, in 2017, while at a home in Keithville, Davis committed a sexual battery on a child under the age of 13. He was 35 at the time.
A second incident happened at a Shreveport home in 2019. He is accused of indecent behavior by "verbally discussing lewd and lascivious acts with three juvenile victims under the age of 13.
He was 37 at the time.
Davis was booked in the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond is set at $100,000.
