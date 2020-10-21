ID mix-up during early voting resolved for Caddo Parish voter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With more than 41 million Americans already voting in the 2020 election, there’s a strong feeling that people want their voices heard this year.
So imagine the surprise some people get when they arrive to vote only to discover their name is not on the voter registry.
That’s exactly what happened to Amber Dixon on Tuesday at the Caddo Registrar’s office in downtown Shreveport.
“I’m sitting here wondering, ‘what’s going on?’ I’m looking at everybody else passed me. And I was like, ‘I really want to vote today.’ I had it on my mind as I went out the door,' said Dixon.
She said no matter what they tried, her name was no longer listed in registration rolls.
“This lady in the process had looked me up by my birth date, my social security number. I just did not pop up,” said Dixon.
Three hours later, and after calls down to Baton Rouge, Dixon told us how the mystery of what happened had been solved.
“My information was merged with another voter’s information. So, it had already said that I had voted in this election for 2020 which I did not at all," said Dixon.
She describes the inability to vote as something valuable just being taken away from you.
“Like a kid with a chocolate cake. Right when they put it up to their mouth somebody snatches it out of their hand And you’re just like 'wow, what’s going on?" said Dixon.
Dixon turned to the Power Coalition for Justice and Equity for help - a statewide team of agencies working together to solve these kinds of problems for people who need to have a voice.
The group’s community coordinator Candice Battiste, wants citizens to know they are here and available if you need help, just like Amber Dixon did this week.
“I hope people understand most that don’t stand quiet. If you know that you are registered to vote and you’re being told something different, we can help you. There’s help for you and you don’t have to feel dejected or like your voice doesn’t matter, because it does. Every single vote matters regardless of political affiliation or ideology. Every vote matters," said Battiste.
Dixon says when she turned to social media, others replied with similar stories.
“At least three people have come to me and told me they turned them around at the polls. Yes. I’ve had Facebook messages and everything like that," she said.
Dixon says she’ll try to vote again before the week is out.
She also credits the Geaux Vote mobile app for letting her check right away to see that her name is now registered.
Battiste added that if others have registration trouble on election day and there was no way to sort it out at that moment, they should fill out a provisional ballot so a determination can be made later by election officials.
