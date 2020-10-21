Family claims poor upkeep at Shreveport cemetery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - When Jackie Cooper and her husband go to visit her parents' graves at Forest Park Cemetery West, she said she often has to “wade through high grass and ant beds.”
She said the grass covers her parents' plaques and gets progressively worse every time she visits.
“My husband took his weed killer out there and cleaned around the grave," Cooper said.
Her parents, J.B. and Barbara Shoumaker, died Jan. 6, 1998 and Jan. 7, 2012, respectively. She said their graves are in the veterans section, as her father served in the military.
“It’s sad, and anger, because they deserve much better,” Cooper said, fighting back tears. “The grass grows up over [their graves], and if they do cut it, they leave the grass all over their plaques."
She said she pays a perpetual care fee for upkeep of their gravesites.
Cooper said she did not get a response when she emailed Forest Park Cemetery. When she visited in person in September, she said the manager told her they were “working on it.”
KSLA News 12 also called and made requests for comment in-person. Managers said they would get back to us. We have not heard back yet.
