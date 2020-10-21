Fall could return next week

(KSLA) - This whole week has been very warm and well above normal. That might chance next week after two cold front move in to cool things back down.
This evening will be quiet with no rain. There will be a few passing clouds, but the sunshine will peek through plenty. It should be a nice evening if you are planning on going out at all. It will be warm however. Temperatures will cool to the low 70s and upper 60s.
Tonight, it should remain mostly clear with no chance of rain. It will be a nice night to look up at the stars and possibly see some more meteors from the Orionids Meteor Shower. Temperatures will be a little mild and cool to the mid 60s by Thursday morning.
Throughout the day on Thursday, it will be sunny with a few passing clouds at times. Otherwise, it should be nice at sunny! Rain chances are slim to none, so you can leave the rain gear at home. Might want the sunglasses though. Temperatures will be warm again, getting to the mid 80s.
Friday should start to bring some changes. The first cold front will arrive in the afternoon. This will bring some light to moderate rain, but not too much. It will not rain all day nor be a washout. Might want the umbrella to play it safe. Temperatures will still be warm in the afternoon prior to the cold front passing through. Highs will be in the mid 80s again.
Saturday though, will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. There will still be plenty of clouds around and little sunshine. We may also have a couple lingering showers. So, I do have a 20% chance of rain. Still should be a nice day!
Sunday will also be a nice day. The clouds will break apart enough to allow more sunshine. I do not expect any rain during the day though. So, it will be nice and dry. Possibly the better day to do any outdoor activities over the weekend. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 80s.
Monday next week will bring in our next cold front. This one will be a bit stronger. There is a good chance it cools the temperature back to below normal for late October. That means high temperatures by Tuesday could be in the 60s! There will be some rain Monday and Tuesday however. So, you will need your rain gear.
There is still a chance this cold front is not as strong. So, don’t hold your breath waiting for chilly temperatures. If this front stalls out just to our north, we could be left with temperatures in the 70s and/or 80s. We will continue to closely monitor this cold front and will keep giving you the latest update. So, keep following the KSLA First Alert Weather Team for the latest!
In the tropics, all we are watching is Epsilon. Everywhere else has gone quiet! So, no threat to the Gulf of Mexico! Epsilon meanwhile is a category 2 hurricane which will move north and eventually northeast away from the United States. Zeta is the next named storm on the list and that would tie the record back in 2005.
Have a great rest of your week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.