CPSO to host Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), is hosting a Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24, at Sheriff’s Safety Town.
CPSO will be collecting old, unwanted and expired controlled substances and medications inside the Safety Town Building at 8910 Jewella Avenue from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Masks are required to enter the building.
Deputies will collect and properly dispose of prescription and over-the-counter tablets, capsules, and sealed liquids free of charge.
“Visiting a Drug Take Back location like the one we provide at Sheriff’s Safety Town is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs that keeps medications out of the wrong hands and helps eliminate the potential for abuse,” Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said.
Any identifying information on medications such as addresses, names and prescription numbers should be removed.
Intra-venous solutions, injectables and needles will not be accepted at this event.
Any citizen unable to make it to this Drug Take Back event can take old, unwanted and expired medications to the drop box provided by CPSO at Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street, any weekday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For more information about the Drug Take Back Day event, contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at 681-0666.
