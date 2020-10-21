AOC’s debut Twitch stream ranks in top 10 all-time

(WAFB) - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her Twitch debut to a peak audience of 426,000 viewers Tuesday night, becoming one of the most-watched live streams of all-time on the platform. Overnight, the video clip of her broadcast gathered more than 4.8 million views.
AOC streamed Among Us, a surprise hit multiplayer video game, for 3.5 hours alongside fellow representative Ilhan Omar and popular streamers Pokiemane, DisguisedToast, and DrLupo, who responded to a tweet invite on Monday.
“Today was one of the weirdest days of my life," DrLupo tweeted after the stream’s end.
Prior to beginning the game, she urged those watching her stream to “vote blue.”
Ocasio-Cortez was chosen as an imposter in the first round and got caught after knocking out about half of the crewmates, with some help. She said she’d never played the game before.
Her Twitch profile amassed nearly 600,000 followers in less than 24 hours. During her stream, she gained an average of 61,000 followers an hour.
According to TwitchTracker, Ocasio-Cortez’s debut stream lands her in the top 20 most popular streams ever on the site, a tier compromised mostly of major gaming brands with massive marketing departments such as Bungie, Ubisoft, and DOTA.
Ninja captured the current record for an individual person when 617,000 concurrent viewers watched him play Fortnite with Drake in 2018. TwitchTracker’s data suggests AOC would be the sixth most popular stream of all-time for an individual at the time of her debut.
Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. watch Twitch every month. Its popularity, however, has largely been focused on those interested in video games, and it is certainly not the place elected officials usually go.
In May, she did something similar and played Animal Crossing: New Horizons with several people she met off Twitter. Joe Biden has his own presence on the game, too, a campaign-branded location within Animal Crossing that players can visit and talk to a digital avatar version of the Democratic nominee.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.