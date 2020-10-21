Additional charges filed against accused child molester

Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 52, of Bossier City. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson | October 21, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 2:35 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department Juvenile Crimes Unit have obtained additional arrest warrants for Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 52, of Bossier City.

The most recent arrest warrants were filed for two criminal incidents involving one juvenile victim.

Upon investigation, detectives discovered evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with a victim who was under the age of 10 at the time the crimes occurred.

Wilhite was taken into custody at the Bossier Parish Courthouse this morning and booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Correctional Facility without bond.

Investigators believe there may be other victims involved in this case and encourage them to come forward. Detectives can be contacted at (318) 741-8650.

