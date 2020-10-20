Woman’s body found in Red River in Southwest Oklahoma; authorities investigating

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Ok. (KSLA) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working to learn more after the discovery of a woman’s body in the Red River last week.
Authorities say that the body was found floating in the Red River in a portion of McCurtain County by two Texas Department of Transporation Workers near the Highway 259 bridge on Tuesday, October 13.
The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office requested that the OSBI assist with the investigation. According to a news release, her body was found tied with two concrete blocks attached.
She was identified as Leiann Gaulden, 51 of Haworth, Oklahoma. She was reported missing by a friend to the MCSO on October 9.
The Garvin Fire Department, Oklahoma Highway Lake Patrol assisted with the recovery of her body.
An autopsy will be performed by the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Tulsa. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the OSBI at 1 (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
