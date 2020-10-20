Governor tests negative for COVID after meeting with someone who later tested positive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will update the public at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson says last Friday he was in a meeting with someone who later tested positive with COVID-19. Hutchinson said he was notified on Monday and has since tested negative twice for COVID-19.
Hutchinson said he has decided to limit his in-person meetings.
Tuesday was the Governor’s 153 time to address the pandemic and its effects in Arkansas.
Ten Northeast Arkansas counties, including Craighead and Greene, are in the “red zone” for new COVID-19 cases, according to a White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by ABC News.
