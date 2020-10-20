Warm and muggy conditions rest of week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing some scattered showers and storms across the ArkLaTex yesterday afternoon we are tracking clearing skies for your Tuesday. Thanks to a warm front that will pushing northward clouds will be clearing out this morning giving way to more sunshine this afternoon. Throughout the rest of the week you should expect overall dry conditions across the ArkLaTex along with warm and muggy conditions. While it will be late October it certainly won’t feel like. We could see some slight chance at the end of the week and to start the weekend thanks to a weak cold front. A brief peek to next week shows the potential for a much stronger cold front could drop our temperatures much further.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear at home as cloud cover this morning will be giving way to sunshine once we get into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be on the warm side with temperatures in the low 70s this morning and then rising into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. If there is any potential for showers it will be across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex.
Moving through the rest of the week we are expecting more warm and muggy conditions for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures through Friday will continue to be in the low to mid 80s. These temperatures, combined with higher than average humidity, will make it feel more like the middle of September instead of late October. While we are expecting generally dry conditions the rest of the week, we could see the potential for some showers on Friday and Saturday associated with a front.
Heading into the weekend we are tracking a quick hitting front early Saturday that could drop temperatures somewhat across the ArkLaTex. Don’t expect the rainfall to be significant with the exception of the far northern parts of the viewing area. While Sunday should be dry and sunny we are tracking potentially big changes as we look ahead to next week. A much stronger cold front could move through the ArkLaTex Monday and Tuesday, bringing the potential for heavy rain and much colder temperatures behind the front. But this is still seven days out so details will need to be ironed out.
In the meantime, get ready for some muggy weather across the ArkLaTex. Have a great Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.