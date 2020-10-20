Warm and muggy conditions rest of week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing some scattered showers and storms across the ArkLaTex yesterday afternoon we are tracking clearing skies for your Tuesday. Thanks to a warm front that will pushing northward clouds will be clearing out this morning giving way to more sunshine this afternoon. Throughout the rest of the week you should expect overall dry conditions across the ArkLaTex along with warm and muggy conditions. While it will be late October it certainly won’t feel like. We could see some slight chance at the end of the week and to start the weekend thanks to a weak cold front. A brief peek to next week shows the potential for a much stronger cold front could drop our temperatures much further.