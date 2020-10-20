STOMP OUT BULLYING: October is Nat’l Bullying Prevention Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -October is National Bullying Prevention Month! An ArkLaTex teen is raising awareness about bullying by celebrating unity.
Sachiri Henderson was bullied as a young student, but instead of lashing back, she embraced her bullying with kindness. She says she and the person who bullied her are good friends to this day.
Five years ago, while a middle school student, Sachiri started the Beast Crew which stands for Bullying Ends Against Students Today. She holds workshops to bring more awareness to the problem she says is prevalent in schools, including cyberbuylling.
In conjunction with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center’s signature event on October 21, 2020, Sachiri is encouraging everyone to wear orange, the symbolic color for bully prevention.
This year, Beast Crew, Inc. is partnered with Outreach Services of North Louisiana by holding a virtual walk, encouraging participants to use #BEASTCREWINC #UnityDay2020 #BullyingEndsAgainstStudentsToday when posting pictures on social media.
According to the website Stomp Out Bullying, this is a week of inclusion. They are asking students to follow these suggestions:
- Don’t let anyone at school eat alone in the cafeteria or on a school field trip. Make it the week of #NOONEEATSALONE
- Include other students in school activities
- Include other students in after school activities
- Invite someone you don’t know that well to sit next to you on the bus. Learn about each other.
- At one point or another, each of us has felt insecure or stressed out, or alone. It is important to remind our friends and classmates that we are all in it together and we are there to listen and support each other.
Use the hashtag #HereForYou on social media to let your classmates know that they have your support and a person to reach out to if they ever need to talk.
You can find more activities throughout the month of October on Stomp Our Bullying.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.