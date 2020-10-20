Southwood High football team under quarantine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Southwood High School football team is under quarantine after three people in close contact with the team tested positive for COVID-19.
News of the quarantine led the school to cancel the next two football games and postpone homecoming until Nov. 6.
According to a statement from the Caddo Parish School District, state health department regulations were followed in establishing the team’s quarantine for the next 14 days. In the meantime, virtual learning will be offered and devices will be available for any students in need.
Down the road from the school, the cashier of a convenience store says she first heard about the quarantine from a parent this morning.
“A parent came in to make a purchase and she was telling me about it because she had to drop her kid off earlier and how she was concerned about dropping him off at school," said cashier Nickie Jackson.
Some parents can’t help but be worried, like Whitney Reddix.
“I was a little scared because my son does come to school every day and I’m afraid he’ll get it, you know, if somebody does have it," said Reddix.
Southwood High recently played a football game against Airline High School. The athletic department for Caddo Parish Schools has contacted Bossier Schools to let them know about the team’s quarantine.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.