Sheriff: Suspect ‘confessed’ to 2 weekend murders

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators say he confessed to killing two people.
Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said Charles Paul Stovall, 24, of Cherokee Village is accused in two separate homicides and one attempted murder.
The homicides, according to Sheriff Counts, happened this past weekend in Cherokee Village.
ASP identified a woman found dead at her home on 20-block of Warpath Dr. in Cherokee Village as Hayleigh Gruger, 23.
Linda Janny, 72, was found dead at her home on Lakeshore Dr. in Cherokee Village.
Their bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy.
An attempted murder happened in the 100 block of FM Road in Highland. Debra Compton, 41, was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a stab wound received while in the vehicle with two men in the area.
During an interview with Sheriff Counts and Chief Deputy Aaron Presser on Monday, Stovall reportedly “confessed to the homicides and to injuring the third victim.”
He is being held in the Sharp County Jail awaiting the filing of formal charges.
We also learned that Stovall was on active parole in Pulaski County as of early August. Sheriff Counts says he doesn’t know how he got to Cherokee Village.
“All of them have a family and I know they’re suffering right now and my heart goes out to them," Sheriff Counts said. "It’s nice to know he’s in jail and that he won’t be out hurting anybody else.”
Counts said the investigation was ongoing, and more information would be released at a later date.
