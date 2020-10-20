Members of Southwood H.S. football team quarantined; two games canceled

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two upcoming Southwood High School football games are canceled and Homecoming is rescheduled after a few team members tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was made on Tuesday morning in a news release by Caddo Schools. Three members in total have tested positive.
Contract tracing was performed, according to Caddo Schools. The quarantine will last for 14 days. Virtual learning and devices will be offered to those affected.
