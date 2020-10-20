Members of Southwood H.S. football team quarantined; two games canceled

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning in a news release by Caddo Schools. Three members in total have tested positive. (Source: CDC)
By Alex Onken | October 20, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 7:51 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two upcoming Southwood High School football games are canceled and Homecoming is rescheduled after a few team members tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning in a news release by Caddo Schools. Three members in total have tested positive.

This decisive action to quarantine any close contacts of the individuals will result in the cancellation of Southwood’s next two football games. Homecoming, which was scheduled for Oct. 23, has been rescheduled for Nov. 6 against Benton High School.
While none of the individuals who tested positive were exhibiting symptoms or had a known exposure to COVID-19 when they reported for last Friday’s game, they subsequently began to exhibit symptoms and were tested for the virus.
Contract tracing was performed, according to Caddo Schools. The quarantine will last for 14 days. Virtual learning and devices will be offered to those affected.

