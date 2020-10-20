Man followed and shot on I-220 E

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while driving on Interstate 220 Eastbound.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, the driver noticed a black Kia Sedan following him on Pines Road and exited onto I-20 Eastbound, then onto I-220 Eastbound.
The Kia continued following the man and eventually pulled up beside his car and fired at least five shots at the vehicle. Four shots hit the car and one hit the driver in the arm.
The driver spun out into the median, while the Kia drove away.
Officials say no other cars were hit by the gunfire and the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police are on the lookout for the black Kia Sedan involved in the shooting. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
