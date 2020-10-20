Fall pattern hides again

Good afternoon ArkLaTex, fall is in hiding once more for Tuesday, and the rest of the work week, but we are seeing more and more evidence of two rounds of cool downs coming to the ArkLaTex.
Today highs will continue to rise into the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies and winds out of the south once again. Conditions wont be too breezy today with gust around 5-10mph. For the commute home, there will not be any rain to worry about at all. You may want to use the A/C just a little as temperatures will still be around the low to mid 80s mark.
Overnight tonight, skies will clear up just in time to watch the Orionids meteor shower. Temperatures will fall to the low 70s. Unfortunately the late summer-like humidity wills tick around once more.
Wednesday: cloudy conditions will improve as the sky will finally be mostly sunny during the entire daylight hours. One set back from Wednesday will be the temperatures. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. Also, it’ll still be muggy.
By Friday a cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex. Right now we have a 30% chance of rain for the day. Highs will still warm into the 80s, but only low 80s. This will drop our humidity and temperatures into the weekend with highs on in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday and Sunday are looking great with minimal rain chances each day and comfortable warm temperatures. As we head into the beginning of the work week, models are showing a stronger cold front arriving that will be dropping temperatures well below average!
Have a fantastic Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
