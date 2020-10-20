Caddo Sheriff’s Office collecting food for families in need ahead of holidays

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Thanksgiving is still well over a month away — but the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is wasting no time making sure families in need have food on the table.
Throughout October and November 2020, CPSO is collecting donations of non-perishable foods for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
With many families still reeling following the financial turmoil driven by the coronavirus pandemic, this food drive is perhaps more timely than ever before.
Here are the drop off locations across Caddo Parish:
- North Substation - Williamson Park, Oil City
- South Substation - 9956 Mansfield Road
- Patrol Administrative Office - 4910 North Market Street
- Government Plaza - 505 Travis Street
- Caddo Correctional Center - 1101 Forum Drive
- Caddo Parish Courthouse Tax Office - 501 Texas Street
- Caddo Sheriff’s Community Programs Office - 1501 Corporate Drive
Here are the items Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator is asking the community to consider donating:
- Canned meat (tuna fish, salmon, chicken)
- Peanut butter
- Dried beans (one or two-pound bag)
- Rice (one or two-pound bag)
- Pasta/Mac ‘N’ Cheese
- Canned vegetables
- Canned fruit
- Any boxes of cereal, oatmeal, or grits
- Flour (five-pound bag or less)
- Sugar (five-pound bag or less)
For more information on donations or drop off locations, contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
