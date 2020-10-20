Bossier City PD: Teen found in Southeast Louisiana; another still missing

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police announced that they have located a missing teen — and are still searching for another.
Nicole Arvel, 16, was located in Walker, Louisiana — which is near Baton Rouge. She is reportedly safe
Authorities are continuing to search for Camecia Harris, 15, who left the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter and Detention Center with Nicole on Oct. 10 together.
Camecia is from the Shreveport-Bossier area. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, red Mickey Mouse pajama pants, and brown shoes. She is 5′2″ and weighs about 120 pounds.
Anyone with any information about Camecia’s whereabouts is urged to contact Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8652.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.