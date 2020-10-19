Warm and humid work week ahead

Happy Monday ArkLaTex! Fall has left the building and we will work to find out where it went. This work week, expect warming temperatures and mugginess staying in the air for the work week.
Today: we have a cold front slow trying to move southeast through the ArkLaTex, but likely wont make it too much further than near Texarkana. We’ll continue to see cloudy conditions with a slim chance that a few showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm will pop up this afternoon and evening. The shallow cold front will be the cause for the rain that will bring rain into the evening hours, but these will be very hit or miss. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 70s.
Overnight tonight, we’ll fall to the upper 60s.
Tuesday: The front will move back northwest after becoming a warm front. As it lifts north, The I-30 corridor will likely see more light to moderate rainfall during the early morning and late morning hours. So you may need the rain jacket as you head out for work and/or school.
Wednesday: cloudy conditions will improve as the sky will finally be mostly sunny during the entire daylight hours. One set back from Wednesday will be the temperatures. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. Also, it’ll still be muggy.
By Friday a cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex. Right now we have a 10% chance of rain for the day. Highs will still warm into the 80s, but only low 80s. This will drop our humidity and temperatures into the weekend with highs on in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday.
By the beginning of next week, another cold front will move through and this one is looking to be stronger than Friday’s.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
