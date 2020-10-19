Warm and humid work week ahead

Today: we have a cold front slow trying to move southeast through the ArkLaTex, but likely wont make it too much further than near Texarkana. We’ll continue to see cloudy conditions with a slim chance that a few showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm will pop up this afternoon and evening. The shallow cold front will be the cause for the rain that will bring rain into the evening hours, but these will be very hit or miss. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 70s.