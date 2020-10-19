Tropical Depression 27 forms, continuing record Hurricane Season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2020 Hurricane Season continued its record breaking pace with the development of Tropical Depression 27 in the Central Atlantic Ocean this morning. This marks the earliest we have seen the formation of the 27th Tropical Depression in a season, breaking the old record from November 14th, 2005. If the depression develops in Tropical Storm Epsilon, which it is currently forecast to do, it mark the earliest we have ever seen 26th named storm by five weeks.
Tropical Depression 27 is currently forecast to develop into Epsilon as the storm will slowly begin to move off to the northwest. As the storm gains strength there is some potential that the storm could impact the island of Bermuda as minimal hurricane on Friday. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center would take the storm just to the east of Bermuda before moving further north and becoming an extratropical system.
It is important to keep in mind that even though we are on the backside of hurricane season in terms of activity we are still in an active part of the season. Climatologically speaking this part of the hurricane season is just as active as the middle part of August. So while I’m sure many of you are tired of the storms you can’t let your guard down just yet.
he KSLA First Alert Weather Team is your First Alert to any changes in the track and keep you up to date on the tropics.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.