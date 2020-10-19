Scattered showers to start week

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning it is probably a good idea to grab a jacket or an umbrella. Cloud cover this morning will be sticking around through the day today along with showers developing later this morning. Showers will stick around through the day especially along the frontal boundary across the northern and western half of the viewing area. Rain totals won’t be significant, but will be a nuisance for your Monday. Temperatures will be warm even with the possible showers with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the ArkLaTex.