Scattered showers to start week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking scattered showers for many in the ArkLaTex. This is associated with a stalled cold front off to our northwest that will not be able to push through the region. The potential for scattered wet weather will last through Tuesday morning, but more showers are possible later in the week. Temperatures this week even with the potential wet weather are trending above average with highs in the low 80s until a cold front arrives early Saturday morning.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning it is probably a good idea to grab a jacket or an umbrella. Cloud cover this morning will be sticking around through the day today along with showers developing later this morning. Showers will stick around through the day especially along the frontal boundary across the northern and western half of the viewing area. Rain totals won’t be significant, but will be a nuisance for your Monday. Temperatures will be warm even with the possible showers with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the ArkLaTex.
As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking generally dry conditions for the region. We do have a low potential for showers on Tuesday as well as Thursday and Friday, but most should be able to stay dry. Temperatures throughout the week will be at either average or slightly above average with highs camped out in the low 80s through Friday.
Once we get to the weekend we are tracking our next major weather maker in the form of cold front moving through the ArkLaTex. Showers are looking likely Saturday morning as the front moves through, and during the afternoon hours expect dry weather with much cooler conditions as temperatures will drop down into the 60s. Sunday looks to bring a quick rebound with our temperatures back into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies on the way.
So get ready for some scattered wet weather as you head out the door this morning, but Monday shouldn’t be a washout. Have a great Monday and a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
