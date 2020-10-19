NASA’s OSIRIS-REx to land on Bennu asteroid and collect sample, Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Oct. 20, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will attempt to retrieve a sample from an asteroid named Bannu.
According to NASA, Bennu has a chance of impacting Earth in the late 2100s.
NASA says asteroids are remnants of buidling blocks that formed planets in the Solar System, and perhaps enabled life on earth- but they can be very dangerous.
The mission will allow scientists to learn more about protecting the planet against asteroid landings, if necessary.
NASA experts will go live, Tueday, to talk with viewers on how they an watch the event unfold, and what scientists hope to learn after retreiving the sample.
OSIRIS-REx is scheduled to depart the Bennu Asteroid in 2021, and it will deliver the sample to Earth on Sep. 24, 2023.
NASA TV will begin live coverage of the event at 5 p.m., Eastern Standard Time. You can access it [HERE].
