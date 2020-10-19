Man suspected of triple homicide has a long criminal history

He has been arrested at least 19 times in 12 years, including arrests on charges of murder and attempted murder

Records show it's not first time triple homicide suspect has been arrested in connection with a death
By Destinee Patterson | October 19, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 10:36 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Tobias Williams has been arrested 19 times in 12 years, with eight of those arrests resulting in an indictment, according to court documents.

Among those arrests are charges of murder and attempted murder. However, some of those charges did not stick.

Most recently, Shreveport police arrested Williams Friday night in connection with a triple homicide in the city’s Allendale neighborhood.

KSLA News 12 also reported Williams as a suspect in a 2016 triple shooting in which one person died. At that time, Williams was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

But a Caddo grand jury "returned a no-true-bill due to insufficient evidence,” according to a news release from the Caddo district attorney’s office. Therefore, those charges against Williams were dismissed. The case is still under investigation.

Another plethora of charges were dismissed against Williams in 2018 “due to lack of sufficient evidence to link him to the crimes,” according to the district attorney’s office. He had been arrested on charges of possession of Schedule I and Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances, being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal carrying of weapons with Controlled Dangerous Substances.

Alleged gunman in triple homicide back on street after facing jail several times

In a statement emailed to KSLA News 12, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says:

“It is not uncommon for our officers to arrest repeat offenders. Unfortunately, their crimes can become more violent until they are finally sentenced to lengthy jail time. I cannot speak with specificity as to why some violent offenders are not incarcerated for longer periods of time; our system obviously is not perfect, but we will continue to do the best we can to keep violent offenders off our streets.”

In a 2010 case, Williams pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated battery then was sentenced to five years in prison at hard labor. Charges of second-degree battery, armed robbery, false representation and misdemeanor simple battery were dismissed as part of the plea deal, according to the district attorney’s office.

Two years prior, Williams served 30 days for illegal possession of stolen things.

He currently has two cases pending for aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer and improper equipment.

In the case of the triple homicide, Williams is being held in Caddo Correctional Center in Shreveport on bonds totaling $2.25 million. Police said they are expecting to make more arrests.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.