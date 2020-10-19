Man suspected of triple homicide has a long criminal history

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Tobias Williams has been arrested 19 times in 12 years, with eight of those arrests resulting in an indictment, according to court documents.
Among those arrests are charges of murder and attempted murder. However, some of those charges did not stick.
Most recently, Shreveport police arrested Williams Friday night in connection with a triple homicide in the city’s Allendale neighborhood.
KSLA News 12 also reported Williams as a suspect in a 2016 triple shooting in which one person died. At that time, Williams was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
But a Caddo grand jury "returned a no-true-bill due to insufficient evidence,” according to a news release from the Caddo district attorney’s office. Therefore, those charges against Williams were dismissed. The case is still under investigation.
Another plethora of charges were dismissed against Williams in 2018 “due to lack of sufficient evidence to link him to the crimes,” according to the district attorney’s office. He had been arrested on charges of possession of Schedule I and Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances, being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal carrying of weapons with Controlled Dangerous Substances.
In a statement emailed to KSLA News 12, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says:
In a 2010 case, Williams pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated battery then was sentenced to five years in prison at hard labor. Charges of second-degree battery, armed robbery, false representation and misdemeanor simple battery were dismissed as part of the plea deal, according to the district attorney’s office.
Two years prior, Williams served 30 days for illegal possession of stolen things.
He currently has two cases pending for aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer and improper equipment.
In the case of the triple homicide, Williams is being held in Caddo Correctional Center in Shreveport on bonds totaling $2.25 million. Police said they are expecting to make more arrests.
