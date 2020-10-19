Investigation continues in Oct. 18 fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are continuing to learn more about a fatal shooting on Sunday that left a man dead and a teen injured.
Just before 4 a.m., Shreveport police officers got the call regarding a shooting in the 400 block of West 74th Street.
Upon arrival, officers found Michael Wilson, 36 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital where he later died, according to a news release from SPD.
At the scene, officers learned that a juvenile female that was in a nearby home was struck by stray gunfire while she slept.
She was also sent to a Shreveport hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Investigators from both the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation Units were called. CSIU members collected evidence from the scene and detectives canvassed the neighborhood searching for witnesses.
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
